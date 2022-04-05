WATCH: Virat Kohli dismisses ex-RCB teammate Devdutt Padikkal with brilliant catch vs Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli is well-renowned for his giving it his all on the field. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper is one of the best Indian fielders around, and rarely, does he not give his 100% on the field. On Tuesday, fans got a glimpse of Virat Kohli's athleticism as he took a brilliant catch to dismiss former teammate Devdutt Padikkal.

Padikkal who is plying his trade for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022, faced off against his former team for the first time, and it's fair to say that he enjoyed a decent outing versus RCB.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by David Willey early on Padikkal came out to bat in the third over itself, and helped steady the ship alongside Jos Buttler.

The Indian youngster would go on to play a crucial knock of 37 off 29 deliveries before Harshal Patel provided RCB with their second wicket of the night. It was a crucial breakthrough, and that too, in the manner which it arrived was impressive.

On the last ball of the tenth over, Padikkal went for a big shot off a full-length delivery from Patel, but the bat seems to have rolled in his arms, after which the ball went high up in the air.

Kohli, who was standing outside the edge of the 30-yard circle towards the leg side took a brilliant catch as he was going backwards to judge the flight of the catch, and tumbled towards the end, but completed the catch cleanly nonetheless.

Watch Virat Kohli's catch here:



Talking about the match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals meanwhile responded by scoring 169 runs in their respective 20 overs, thanks to Jos Buttler (70* off 47) and Shimron Hetmyer (42 off 31) knocks, who were ably supported by Padikkal.

Chasing a target of 170, RCB had scored 61/2 after the end of 8 overs.