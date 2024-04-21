Twitter
RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 38 to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 06:23 PM IST

In the 38th match of IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 22nd at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals top the table with six wins from seven matches, while Mumbai Indians are sixth with three wins in seven games.

Live streaming details

Where will the IPL 2024 match between RR vs MI be played?

Match 38 of IPL 2024 between RR vs MI will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between RR vs MI begin?

IPL 2024 clash between RR vs MI will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs MI IPL 2024 match?

The RR vs MI match will be telecast on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between RR vs MI?

The RR vs MI match can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website free of cost.

Pitch report

The pitch at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will favor both spinners and seamers. Batters will need to work hard to score runs due to the stadium's large boundaries.

Weather report

On Monday, Jaipur will be sunny with a high of 36°C and a low of 25°C at night. It might get a bit cloudy in the evening.

Probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah

 

 

 

 

