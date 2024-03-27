RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

The Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, are gearing up to take on the Delhi Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on March 28.

The Rajasthan Royals kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a victory, defeating the Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs on March 24. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals suffered a loss in their tournament opener against the Punjab Kings by 4 wickets on March 23. They will be looking to climb up the IPL points table with a strong performance in their upcoming match.

Live Streaming Details

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.

Pitch report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is renowned for its batter-friendly conditions, with the ball expected to bounce consistently. This pitch provides an ideal setting for batters from both teams to rack up high scores.

Weather Report

At the start of the match, the temperature will be around 34 degrees, but it will gradually decrease to 30 degrees as the game progresses. There is no forecast for rain, and the humidity is expected to remain below 31%.

Predicted Playing XIs

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

