RR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

RR vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 9 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

The upcoming ninth game of the ongoing IPL 2024 will showcase a thrilling clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28th. The Delhi Capitals faced a setback at the beginning of their IPL 2024 journey, suffering a defeat in their opening match against the Punjab Kings.

In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals secured their first victory of the season by triumphing over the Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling match held in Jaipur on March 24th. With their next game in Jaipur on the horizon, the Royals are determined to continue their winning streak and showcase their prowess on the field.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 9th Match

Date & Time: Mar 28, 07:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Vice Captain)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Axar Patel, Riyan Parag, Ravi Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav

RR vs DC My Dream11 team

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Warner, Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult

