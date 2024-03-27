Virat Kohli fan beaten by security for hugging RCB star during IPL match? Viral video sparks outrage

The fan was promptly escorted out of the venue after breaching security protocols to reach Kohli on the field.

A video circulating on social media depicts a fan being physically restrained by security personnel. According to social media users, the individual in the video is believed to be the same person who approached Virat Kohli, touched his feet, and embraced him during the Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Punjab Kings match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday.

The fan was promptly escorted out of the venue after breaching security protocols to reach Kohli on the field. The viral video now suggests that the fan was subjected to physical force by security staff within the stadium premises.

In the video, security staff can be observed striking a fan with force. However, it has not been confirmed whether it is the same fan in question.

The pitch invasion caused a temporary break in play, but it did not deter Virat Kohli, who went on to score an impressive 77 runs off 49 deliveries, playing a pivotal role in RCB's first win of the season. The excitement peaked when Kohli was dismissed, leaving RCB needing 47 runs in the final over. However, Dinesh Karthik remained composed, scoring an unbeaten 28 off 10 deliveries to secure a thrilling victory for his team.

RCB's next challenge will be against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, March 29, as they aim to continue their winning streak.

