IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma replicates KKR seamer's flying kiss send-off to SRH batter Mayank Agarwal - Watch

Dermis Oracle's Inaugural Corporate Gathering At ITC Shimla: A Triumph Of Innovation

Purnia Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar: Check present MP, polling date, candidates list and other details

83% of unemployed Indians are youth, says International Labour Organisation

Munawar Faruqui released after being detained by Mumbai Police for smoking hookah

Dermis Oracle's Inaugural Corporate Gathering At ITC Shimla: A Triumph Of Innovation

Purnia Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar: Check present MP, polling date, candidates list and other details

'Hardik Pandya will be....': Former India cricketer on MI captain's return at the Wankhede Stadium

10 ways to reduce uric acid 

Educational qualifications of Mughal kings

10 health benefits of having Sattu other than diabetes, weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings Rises To The Top I Orange Cap I Purple Cap | IPL 2024

CSK Vs GT Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs | IPL 2024 Highlights

IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Guwahati Stadium Buzzes for IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers!

Munawar Faruqui released after being detained by Mumbai Police for smoking hookah

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot in Telangana temple, official announcement expected soon: Report

Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with superstar, film was mega flop, still charges Rs 100 crore per film, wife is..

Cricket

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma replicates KKR seamer's flying kiss send-off to SRH batter Mayank Agarwal - Watch

Harshit Rana gave an intense send-off to Mayank after he mistimed a shot and was caught by Rinku Singh at deep backward square leg.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

Courtesy- X/Screengrab
Rohit Sharma is renowned for his playful banter on the cricket field, which has endeared him to fans in India and across the globe. His unique sense of humor was on display as he playfully teased Mayank Agarwal before Sunrisers Hyderabad's home game against Mumbai Indians by mimicking Harshit Rana's animated send-off to the SRH batsman.

For those unfamiliar with the incident, during the third match of the current IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana gave an intense send-off to Mayank after he mistimed a shot and was caught by Rinku Singh at deep backward square leg.

Harshit's exuberant celebration led to him being fined 60 percent of his match fees.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences," an IPL release stated. "Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will compete in Match 8 of the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are entering this match following defeats in their opening games of the season.

SRH, led by Pat Cummins, suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's MI were outplayed by Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Also read| 'Hardik Pandya will be....': Former India cricketer on MI captain's return at the Wankhede Stadium

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
