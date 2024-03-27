IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma replicates KKR seamer's flying kiss send-off to SRH batter Mayank Agarwal - Watch

Rohit Sharma is renowned for his playful banter on the cricket field, which has endeared him to fans in India and across the globe. His unique sense of humor was on display as he playfully teased Mayank Agarwal before Sunrisers Hyderabad's home game against Mumbai Indians by mimicking Harshit Rana's animated send-off to the SRH batsman.

For those unfamiliar with the incident, during the third match of the current IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana gave an intense send-off to Mayank after he mistimed a shot and was caught by Rinku Singh at deep backward square leg.

Harshit's exuberant celebration led to him being fined 60 percent of his match fees.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences," an IPL release stated. "Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will compete in Match 8 of the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are entering this match following defeats in their opening games of the season.

SRH, led by Pat Cummins, suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's MI were outplayed by Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

