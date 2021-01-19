Rohit Sharma falls early to Pat Cummins on day 5 of Brisbane Test, match evenly poised

The final day of India vs Australia Test at the Gabba in Brisbane has a chance of all three results been possible. A draw seems the likely outcome as rain is expected to play spoilsport towards the final session. An India win is also on the cards as their batting has shown tremendous resilience while the Australian bowlers will be working hard to take all 10 wickets. However, Australia did strike early on day 5 and it was the massive wicket of Rohit Sharma. It came as no surprise that Pat Cummins, the No.1 ranked Test bowler in the world managed to take the wicket.

In the ninth over of the day, Pat Cummins managed to get a good length ball outside off to nip away slightly outside off. However, since it was in that channel outside off, Rohit Sharma only managed to get an outside edge as he played with an angled bat and Tim Paine took a diving catch to his right. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood managed to keep a tight check on the runs although Shubman Gill managed to score some confident strokes and once again reaffirm that he was one of the key players of the Indian cricket team heading into the future.

All at stake on the final day

Australia needs to win the Brisbane Test in order to have a chance of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. For India, a draw or a win will help them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third straight time. Australia has not lost a Test in Brisbane ever since 1988 when the West Indies last defeated them by nine wickets.

The only time India has ever come close to chasing a total in excess of 300 in Brisbane was during the 1977/78 series in which they lost 2-3. In that Test match in Brisbane, India needed to chase down 341 for a win but they fell short by 16 runs as they were bowled out for 324. In this match, India needs 328 to seal what would become one of the most memorable victories ever in Australia.