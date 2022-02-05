Rohit or Rahul? Sourav Ganguly BREAKS silence on Virat Kohli's successor as Test captain

Team India will play their next Test series at home against Sri Lanka, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have yet to name a successor for Virat Kohli after the 33-year-old stepped down as the Test skipper following India's 2-1 Test series loss against South Africa recently.

Virat had relinquished T20I captaincy as well, earlier last year, but his decision to step down as skipper of the Test team took everyone by surprise.

In the day since Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been mooted as the frontrunners to take over the mantle from Kohli, and BCCI supremo Sourav Ganguly recently provided an update regarding the situation.

"Obviously, there are certain parameters of leadership and whoever fits the bill will be the next Indian Test captain. I believe selectors will have a name in mind and they will discuss it with office-bearers — President and Secretary — and it will be announced in due course of time," said Sourav Ganguly in an interaction with PTI, as per reports.

Recently, various news reports claimed that Ganguly has been influencing the decisions of selectors by attending selection committee meetings. The former Indian skipper also quashed such rumours, instead claiming that he is simply doing his job as president of BCCI.

"I don’t think I need to answer anybody anything (on this) and dignify any of these baseless accusations. I am the president of BCCI and I do the job of what the president of BCCI should be doing. Also just to let you know, I see a picture doing the rounds (of social media) showing me sitting in a selection committee meeting," he stated.

Ganguly further added, "I want to make it clear, that picture (where Ganguly can be seen sitting with secretary Jay Shah, skipper Virat Kohli and joint secretary Jayesh George) wasn’t from a selection committee meeting."

Team India will welcome Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series which commences from 25 February. But before that, the Men in Blue will be playing West Indies in a three-match ODI series and T20I series of as many games from February 6.