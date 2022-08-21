Should India make changes in final ODI? Robin Uthappa believes 'unfair if Gaikwad, Tripathi don't get a game'

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi

The three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe saw the Indian side already clinch the series after winning the second game as well. While the side made just one or two changes, there are players who are sitting on the bench and waiting for a chance.

The Indian side may be making a host of changes in the series finale, especially after the talks revolving around the omission of Rahul Tripathi, who had an impressive outing in the IPL 2022.

While he is yet to make his debut, another player, who despite making his debut, is not getting much chance is Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Robin Uthappa has weighed in on India's selection dilemma ahead of the final ODI and believes both batters are talented and be given an opportunity. However, he also opined that leaving out Shubhman Gill and Ishan Kishan will be equally unfair.

"As far as batting is concerned, I don’t know if they will make too many changes. Shahbaz may get a game, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have been waiting in the wings for a while. It will be unfair if they don’t get a game and it will also be unfair to the youngsters who are playing right now. Ishan Kishan has got one innings to bat, so if he gets replaced and somebody else comes in instead of them, they would feel undone as well. So, it’s a hard one to pick, to be very honest," Uthappa said according to Sony Sports Network.

Uthappa also stated that Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj could be rested, and Deepak Chahar could return along with Avesh Khan.

"Definitely, I think Chahar will come back into the frame, I think Avesh Khan will get a game and Prasidh might get a break. Maybe Siraj could also get a break, Shardul would play, I think. They have anyway decided to rotate the fast bowlers so that everyone remains fresh," Uthappa added.