Rishabh Pant starts recovery session in swimming pool, shares video

Rishabh Pant health update: He sustained serious injuries from a car accident last year in December 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Rishabh Pant starts recovery session in swimming pool, shares video
Rishabh Pant starts recovery session in swimming pool, shares video (photo: Insta/Rishabh Pant)

Rishabh Pant news: Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant has been recovering from his injuries after his car accident in December last year. On his road to recovery, the wicket-keeper often shares posts about his health update.

The 25-year-old cricketer has shared another video from his recovery session in swimming pool. Pant can be seen walking inside a swimming pool. Sharing the video, Pant wrote, "Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Due to this injury, Pant was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer met with an accident when he was driving home town in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on December 30, 2022.

His car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The cricketer went onto suffer two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back. 

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni hits no-look six during CSK's practice session

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp's 5 latest features that are coming soon
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
