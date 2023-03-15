Rishabh Pant starts recovery session in swimming pool, shares video (photo: Insta/Rishabh Pant)

Rishabh Pant news: Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant has been recovering from his injuries after his car accident in December last year. On his road to recovery, the wicket-keeper often shares posts about his health update.

The 25-year-old cricketer has shared another video from his recovery session in swimming pool. Pant can be seen walking inside a swimming pool. Sharing the video, Pant wrote, "Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between."

Due to this injury, Pant was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer met with an accident when he was driving home town in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on December 30, 2022.

His car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The cricketer went onto suffer two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

