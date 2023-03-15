IPL 2023: MS Dhoni hits no-look six during CSK's practice session, watch (Photo: Twitter/CSK)

Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner. The latest season of the much-celebrated tournament will begin on March 31 when defending champions, Gujarat Titans, will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Before this, all the IPL teams are gearing up to win the IPL trophy.

On Tuesday, captain cool MS Dhoni was also seen practising for the upcoming IPL season. The CSK captain was at his brutal best in the nets session. The 41-year-old player attempted to hit sixes during the batting session at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

A video of one of the shots grabbed the attention of netizens. Dhoni hit a no-look shot that had gone sailing over the stands. A video of Dhoni playing the spinners in the nets has been shared by CSK on their official Twitter account.

The highlight of the shot was Dhoni's nonchalant attitude after hitting the six. He did not even look above to see where the ball was heading to. Watch Dhoni's no-look shot here:

IPL 2023 is going to be the first tournament since 2019 which will be held all across India. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament had been played fully or partially abroad since 2020. IPL 2022 was held in India but it was limited to just 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune.

