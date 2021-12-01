REVEALED: Why Dhoni will earn less than Ravindra Jadeja at IPL 2022

The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced their player retentions for IPL 2022 season, ahead of the mega auction. Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings retained their legendary captain MS Dhoni much to the fans delight. Alongside Dhoni, CSK also retained star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, overseas star Moeen Ali and breakout batting star Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dhoni, who has led Chennai as the captain for twelve IPL seasons, added the 2021 title to his trophy cabinet making it 4 championships. His is the second most successful captain in IPL history, only behind Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

While CSK’s pick of Dhoni is not at all surprising, the skipper, interestingly, is not the franchise’s highest paid player for the first time in IPL history. In fact, Dhoni was retained as the second pick, with the top spot going to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

As per IPL’s retention policy for the existing franchises, CSK retained 4 players at values of Rs 16 crore, Rs 12 crore, Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore. As first choice, Ravindra Jadeja will get a contract of Rs 16 crore, which is Rs 4 crore more than what second pick MS Dhoni will get at Rs 12 crore.

The reason why MS Dhoni will earn less than his team reportedly came from his own suggestion. As per one report by ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni asked CSK to avoid picking him up as their first choice for IPL 2022 in order to ensure that other budding cricketers can have lucrative contracts.

With Dhoni retained at the second spot by CSK, he will be leading the side for another season. Earlier, it was speculated that Dhoni might retire from IPL, but the retention lays all such rumours to rest.