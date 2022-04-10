IPL 2022: RCB pacer Harshal Patel leaves bio bubble after his sister passes away

After helping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) achieve victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Harshal Patel was hit by sad news as he heard about the death of his sister. The pacer left the bio bubble in a haste in Pune soon after the RCB vs MI match.

"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune," PTI reported.

This news came as a shock for fans and players, alike, however, according to sources, he will be available for the next game against Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). "He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12," the PTI source said

As for Patel, he hails from Sanad in Gujarat. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2021 season and has been a constant for RCB over a period of two years. Against MI, he picked 2 wickets and gave away 23 runs in 4 overs.