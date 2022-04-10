IPL 2022: CSK and MI lose 4 out of 4 games, but similarities don't end there

A look at the similarities that took place during CSK vs SRH and RCB vs MI clashes.
FOUR losses - ya four back-to-back losses for heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the doubleheaders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
The multi-time champion teams are surely going through a rough patch as they have failed to strike the right balance in the team.
However, there was a positive, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earned their first win of the season. Even Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are back to winning ways and registered their third win in a row.
While the four-game, four loss is a very BIG similarity, but it does not end there. A look at a lot of similar things that took place when the champions met on Saturday.
1. Spinners Washington Sundar and Wanindu Hasaranga take important wickets
Both spinners Washington Sundar and Wanindu Hasaranga took the two crucial wickets helping their respective sides. Washington Sundar had sent back powerful CSK batters Robin Uthappa (15 off 11) and Ambati Rayudu (27 off 27).
As for Wanindu Hasaranga, he too did the same for RCB as he sent back MI's 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis (8 off 11) and mighty Kieron Pollard for a duck.
2. Pacers T Natarajan and Harshal Patel not far behind
The pacers T Natarajan and Harshal Patel also took the workload away from the spinners and they took wickets when needed.
T Natarajan had clean bowled the not-so-in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (16 off 13) and CSK's performing all-rounder Shivam Dube (3 off 5).
Harshal Patel too got the very important wicket of MI skipper Rohit Sharma (26 off 15) and newcomer Ramandeep Singh (6 off 12).
3. Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj - Expensive!
Two bowlers who proved to be expensive were Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj. Umran in his three overs leaked 29 runs and could not get a wicket. He clocked 153.1 kph in his second over but also leaked 12 runs.
As for Siraj, the man is still trying to find his form as in his four overs, he gave away 51 runs. He had clocked the fastest delivery of the match clocking 145.5kmph, but the runs he leaked were surely not great.
4. Young lads Abhishek Sharma and Anuj Rawat standing to the occassion
Just wanted fans wanted to see, the batters at the front-firing, especially if they are young and talented. That's what these left-handed openers Abhishek Sharma and Anuj Rawat did.
Abhishek Sharma who came as an opener, did his job well as he smashed 75 runs off 50 balls, which helped SRH in the run chase. His innings included 5 fours and 3 sixes.
As for Anuj Rawat, he took smashed 66 runs off 47 balls which was loaded with 2 fours but 6 SIXES as he took RCB across the line.
5. Experienced Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis start slow but steady
The two skippers and experienced batters Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis showed what it is like to play second fiddle, especially if the young guns are firing from the other end.
Kane Williamson started slow, but it was good enough as Abhishek was smashing. Williamson scored 32 runs off 40 balls.
As for Faf, he too enjoyed Anuj Rawat's show as he himself scored 16 off 24 balls, but it did not matter as RCB had the game in hand.
6. Good knocks by Rahul Tripathi and Virat Kohli
Just No 3 batters Rahul Tripathi and Virat Kohli doing their job to perfection. Rahul Tripathi stayed not out as he smashed 39 runs off 15 balls. His innings included 5 fours and 2 sixes.
As for Virat Kohli, the man is slowly gaining his mojo back as he too was in good form scoring 48 off 36 balls. Surely his wicket created controversy, but Kohli finding momentum has given fans a breather.