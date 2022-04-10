IPL 2022: CSK and MI lose 4 out of 4 games, but similarities don't end there

A look at the similarities that took place during CSK vs SRH and RCB vs MI clashes.

FOUR losses - ya four back-to-back losses for heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the doubleheaders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The multi-time champion teams are surely going through a rough patch as they have failed to strike the right balance in the team.

However, there was a positive, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earned their first win of the season. Even Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are back to winning ways and registered their third win in a row.

While the four-game, four loss is a very BIG similarity, but it does not end there. A look at a lot of similar things that took place when the champions met on Saturday.