Ravindra Jadeja shares update after hamstring injury, says 'I am a rider...'

Ravindra Jadeja gave an update on his hamstring injury via a social media post. In the video posted, Jadeja could be seen running briskly at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

India's dynamic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is displaying resilience at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru following a hamstring injury suffered during Day 4 of the 1st Test against England in Hyderabad.

Jadeja shared a training video on his social media platform, showcasing his determination to stage a comeback. Despite being ruled out of the 2nd Test along with KL Rahul due to their respective injuries, Jadeja remains optimistic about his recovery. In an Instagram post, the 34-year-old wrote, 'I am a rider. Don't give up.'

The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring the progress of both Jadeja and Rahul, who complained of right quadriceps pain. In their absence, India is facing challenges, having lost the 1st Test by 28 runs and fielding a team without key players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar have been included in the squad.

Jadeja's absence poses a significant setback for India, considering his impactful performance in the 1st Test, where he scored 87 runs and contributed with 5 crucial wickets. His injury occurred during the 4th innings chase, and the team will now need to adapt to his absence. The question of who replaces Jadeja looms, with Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav being potential contenders for a spot in India's playing XI.

Despite the challenges, the Indian team, now depleted in their bowling attack, aims to regroup and bounce back against an upbeat England side in Vizag. Jadeja, having missed the 2021 home Test series against England due to a fractured thumb, is determined to overcome this setback and contribute to the team's success.