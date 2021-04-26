WATCH: Punjab Kings' Ravi Bishnoi runs, dives and takes a blinder to dismiss KKR's Sunil Narine

What a catch! After sprinting 30 meters, diving, and taking a blinder - Punjab Kings (PBKS) Ravi Bishnoi does the job as his catch dismisses Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Sunil Narine.

It was a length ball and Narine tried to slog across the line. He was caught at deep mid. Bishnoi dived full length and took a blinder. It was an agricultural slog and it might have gotten away with it, however, Bishnoi changes everything.

WATCH:

Also read IPL 2021: KKR bowlers strangle Punjab Kings to 123 for 9 at Narendra Modi Stadium

Incredible catch from Ravi Bishnoi! pic.twitter.com/jSlXcodO75 — Anurag (@anuragb0rah) April 26, 2021

Soon after the catch, netizens started terming it as the catch of the season.

Catch of the season by Ravi Bishnoi. Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/RAvGthMS5b April 26, 2021

Only Virat Kohli's reaction would have made justice to that Ravi Bishnoi's catch. — Heisenberg (@internetumpire) April 26, 2021

SPECTACULAR running, diving catch by #PBKS Ravi Bishnoi #KKR trying hard to make this another close match. Struggling at 17-3 in 3 ovs. Reckless batting!#PBKSvsKKR — Kaushik LM (#StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 26, 2021

Ravi Bishnoi! One of the greatest catches.. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 26, 2021

Ravi Bishnoi takes Catch of the Tournament.#IPL2021 — Awarapan (@KingSlayer_Rule) April 26, 2021

Ravi Bishnoi thats one for the ages!! You are a star!!#SaddaPunjab — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) April 26, 2021

Earlier, KKR bowlers restricted them to 123 for 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Punjab batters didn't show enough fight and it was Chris Jordan at the end who brought in a little smile to the camp with a cameo of 30.

KKR bowlers backed their skipper Eoin Morgan's decision of bowling after winning the toss as they bowled on tight lengths and did not give any loose balls to Punjab batters to score freely.

Punjab kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Moises Henriques (2), Pooran (19), Shahrukh Khan (13), and Ravi Bishnoi (1) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard.