WATCH: Punjab Kings' Ravi Bishnoi runs, dives and takes a blinder to dismiss KKR's Sunil Narine

Soon after the catch by Ravi Bishnoi, netizens started terming it as the catch of the season.


Updated: Apr 26, 2021, 10:10 PM IST

What a catch! After sprinting 30 meters, diving, and taking a blinder - Punjab Kings (PBKS) Ravi Bishnoi does the job as his catch dismisses Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Sunil Narine.

It was a length ball and Narine tried to slog across the line. He was caught at deep mid. Bishnoi dived full length and took a blinder. It was an agricultural slog and it might have gotten away with it, however, Bishnoi changes everything. 

WATCH:

Soon after the catch, netizens started terming it as the catch of the season.

Earlier, KKR bowlers restricted them to 123 for 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Punjab batters didn't show enough fight and it was Chris Jordan at the end who brought in a little smile to the camp with a cameo of 30. 

KKR bowlers backed their skipper Eoin Morgan's decision of bowling after winning the toss as they bowled on tight lengths and did not give any loose balls to Punjab batters to score freely.

Punjab kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Moises Henriques (2), Pooran (19), Shahrukh Khan (13), and Ravi Bishnoi (1) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard.