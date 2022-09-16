Punjab Kings name Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach for IPL 2023

Trevor Bayliss

Punjab Kings announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach of Punjab Kings for the next season of the IPL on Friday. Bayliss led the Kolkata Knight Riders' support staff when they won the IPL in 2012 and 2014.

Bayliss takes over for India legend Anil Kumble, whose contract was not renewed after the team failed to make the playoffs during his three-year tenure. Anil was appointed as the head coach ahead of the 2020 IPL season.

The 59-year-old New South Wales native is a regular in the IPL and most recently coached the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bayliss was the coach of the England side when they won the 2019 ICC ODI cricket world cup.

Bayliss brings his experience of winning the 2019 World Cup with England, 2 IPL titles, and a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers. Commenting on his new role, Trevor Bayliss, Head Coach Punjab Kings said, " I'm honored to be given the Head Coach's role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware."

Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Punjab Kings have finished sixth in four seasons. They have a tendency to chop and change regularly, which contributes to their downfall. When Bayliss joins the team, he will undoubtedly want to work on making the team perform consistently.

In the most recent IPL, they failed to string two wins in a row in the league stage, cutting short their season. Another critical decision that the management must make concerns captaincy.

Mayank Agarwal took over from KL Rahul last season but has failed to live up to expectations with the bat. Punjab has made it to the final of the IPL only once which came in 2014 when they lost to KKR.