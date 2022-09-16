As India announces its squad for the upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup, Here's a look at top 5 teams with complete squads

Australia, the defending champions and the hosts, were the first to announce their squad, the rest of the teams are also gearing for the competition.

With a month’s time left in the T20 World Cup 2022, half of the 16 teams have announced their squads for the tournament in Australia.

The eighth edition of the shortest format World tournament will see eight teams across two groups (Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe) battle it out in the first round for four spots to the Super 12 round that consists of Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and South Africa spread across two groups.

Australia, the defending champions and the hosts, were the first to announce their squad, quickly followed by England, who won the competition back in 2010. Here are all the squads for the premier competition that have been announced so far. The winners of the inaugural edition in 2007, India also announced their 15-player squad alongside four reserve players.

Let's take a look at all the squads for the competition that have been announced so far.