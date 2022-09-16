As India announces its squad for the upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup, Here's a look at top 5 teams with complete squads

Australia, the defending champions and the hosts, were the first to announce their squad, the rest of the teams are also gearing for the competition.
With a month’s time left in the T20 World Cup 2022, half of the 16 teams have announced their squads for the tournament in Australia.
The eighth edition of the shortest format World tournament will see eight teams across two groups (Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe) battle it out in the first round for four spots to the Super 12 round that consists of Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and South Africa spread across two groups.
The winners of the inaugural edition in 2007, India also announced their 15-player squad alongside four reserve players.
Let's take a look at all the squads for the competition that have been announced so far.
1. Australian Cricket Team
Australia have named a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is all set to be held in Australia later this year. The Kangaroos will be seen defending their title as they won the last edition of the tournament in 2021 in Dubai, beating New Zealand in the final.
Australia‘s squad this year too, will be led by Aaron Finch. Tim David has earned a maiden call-up for the T20 World Cup in the Australia side.
Australia's full squad for the upcoming T20I CWC
Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
2. England's squad for the T20I CWC 2022
The England Men’s selection panel has picked a squad of 15 for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will be held in Australia beginning in October.
Jos Buttler, who succeeded Eoin Morgan, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, is leading the squad in its first major competition.
England's full squad for the upcoming T20I CWC
Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.
3. West Indies squad for the T20I CWC 2022
West Indies have finally announced their 15-men squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 that is set to be hosted by Australia in the month of October-November.
West Indies have won two T20 World Cup titles in the past and there is no doubt in the fact that when it comes to the shortest format of cricket, they are simply the very best. Their unpredictability and fearless style of playing makes it very hard for any team to play against them.
West Indies full squad for the upcoming T20I CWC
Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.
4. Pakistan squad for the T20I CWC 2022
Pakistan announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday. Premier pacer Shaheen Afridi returned to the Pakistan team after missing out Asia Cup due to knee injury.
The left-arm pacer was advised 4-6 weeks rest as he missed the Asia Cup and is also ruled out of the upcoming England T20Is.
Pakistan full squad for the upcoming T20I CWC
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir
Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani
5. India squad for the T20I CWC 2022
India announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer, making his return from injury. The squad was, however, missing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained an injury during the Asia Cup.
Along with Bumrah, fellow pacer Harshal Patel also returned to the side, having missed out on the Asia Cup with a side strain.
India's full squad for the upcoming T20I CWC
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar