Roger Federer announces retirement: Here are all his major tennis achievements - IN PICS

Roger Federer will retire from tennis after next week's Laver Cup, aged 41.

Many people were shocked and saddened by Roger Federer's announcement on social media on Thursday night (September 15) that he was retiring from professional tennis after the next Laver Cup. In his goodbye statement, Roger Federer acknowledged a wide variety of individuals, including his supporters, opponents, and coaches. 

There will be a lot to remember about Roger Federe's tennis career when he finally retires.

There are few athletes who have accomplished as much as Roger Federer, whose list of accomplishments includes five straight wins at the US Open. When it came to men's tennis, Federer had no competition from 2004 to 2008. A cut above the rest, the man was.

As one of the few male players, Federer won 20 Grand Slam tournaments. After a year of struggling with ailments, he finally broke through and won the Australian Open in 2018.

Federer is the only male tennis player in history to have won six Grand Slam tournaments in a two-year span (2006-07), eight in a three-year span (2004-06, 2005-07), eleven in a four-year span (2004-07), twelve in a five-year span (2003-07, 2004-08), fourteen in a six-year span (2004-09), fifteen in a seven-year span (2003-09), and sixteen in an eight-year span (2003–10). Men's or women's, 11 Grand Slam victories in four years is a record.

With 21 victories, Roger Federer has reached 31 Grand Slam finals. 46 semifinal appearances and 58 quarterfinal appearances should be added. He is one of only 8 guys with a lifetime Grand Slam victory.

Federer has won 71 championships on hard courts, 19 on grass courts, and 11 on clay courts, making him the only player to win at least 10 titles on each surface.

