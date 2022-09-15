Roger Federer announces retirement: Here are all his major tennis achievements - IN PICS

Roger Federer will retire from tennis after next week's Laver Cup, aged 41.
1. Roger Federer
There are few athletes who have accomplished as much as Roger Federer, whose list of accomplishments includes five straight wins at the US Open. When it came to men's tennis, Federer had no competition from 2004 to 2008. A cut above the rest, the man was.
2. Roger Federer
As one of the few male players, Federer won 20 Grand Slam tournaments. After a year of struggling with ailments, he finally broke through and won the Australian Open in 2018.
3. Roger Federer
Federer is the only male tennis player in history to have won six Grand Slam tournaments in a two-year span (2006-07), eight in a three-year span (2004-06, 2005-07), eleven in a four-year span (2004-07), twelve in a five-year span (2003-07, 2004-08), fourteen in a six-year span (2004-09), fifteen in a seven-year span (2003-09), and sixteen in an eight-year span (2003–10). Men's or women's, 11 Grand Slam victories in four years is a record.
4. Roger Federer
With 21 victories, Roger Federer has reached 31 Grand Slam finals. 46 semifinal appearances and 58 quarterfinal appearances should be added. He is one of only 8 guys with a lifetime Grand Slam victory.
5. Roger Federer
Federer has won 71 championships on hard courts, 19 on grass courts, and 11 on clay courts, making him the only player to win at least 10 titles on each surface.