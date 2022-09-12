From Virat Kohli scoring a century to Naseem Shah's 2 sixes, here are the best performances of the Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup has finally ended with Sri Lanka winning the trophy for the 6th time as they defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final match in Dubai.

Dasun Shanaka led Sri Lanka finally won Asia Cup 2022 after beating Pakistan by 23 runs in the final match played in Dubai. Bhanuka Rajapaksha's innings changed the course of the game for Sri Lanka after he played an innings of 71 runs in 45 deliveries and this innings came at a time when Sri Lanka was reeling at 58-5 at one time.

But, this isn't the only innings of the Asia cup that changed the course of the game entirely. We were fortunate enough to witness some of the incredible individual performances through the Asia cup in which a player single-handedly turned the game in his team's favor.

Here's a look at some of the brilliant individual performances of the Asia cup.