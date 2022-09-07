From Mohammed Shami's exclusion to Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Major talking points after India's loss to Sri Lanka

1/4

Since the end of the last T20 World Cup, the current Indian team management, which also rose to power after the T20 World Cup last year, has left out Mohammed Shami from the T20 setup. He did not feature in the home series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and South Africa. Shami wasn’t picked for the away series for Ireland, England, and West Indies too.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel got injured and that was a big setback for the Indian team. Many would have expected the team management to pick Mohammed Shami as he is among the most experienced bowlers on the team but despite the absence of Bumrah and Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami wasn't picket.

This move was heavily criticized as India went on to the tournament without any experienced death bowler.