SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Wazhma Ayoubi became an overnight sensation after the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in Asia Cup 2022. Her pictures began to go viral on social media

During the Asia Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, a mystery girl was spotted cheering for Mohammad Nabi's side, holding the flag of Afghanistan. The girl named Wazhma Ayoubi soon became an overnight sensation as her pics began to go viral all over social media.

As Afghanistan return to action in the Super 4 stage, here's all you need to know about Afghanistan's 'mystery girl' Wazhma Ayoubi.

All pics courtesy: Wazhma Ayoubi, Instagram handle