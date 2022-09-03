SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Wazhma Ayoubi became an overnight sensation after the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in Asia Cup 2022. Her pictures began to go viral on social media
During the Asia Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, a mystery girl was spotted cheering for Mohammad Nabi's side, holding the flag of Afghanistan. The girl named Wazhma Ayoubi soon became an overnight sensation as her pics began to go viral all over social media.
As Afghanistan return to action in the Super 4 stage, here's all you need to know about Afghanistan's 'mystery girl' Wazhma Ayoubi.
All pics courtesy: Wazhma Ayoubi, Instagram handle
1. Meet Wazhma Ayoubi
Wazhma Ayoubi hogged the limelight after she was spotted cheering for Afghanistan during their most recent Asia Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh.
2. The mystery girl of Asia Cup 2022
In no time, Wazhma Ayoubi became the talk of the town on social media as fans looked to know more about the 'mystery girl' of Asia Cup 2022.
3. Wazhma Ayoubi is an entrepreneur
Having shifted to Dubai to focus on her career, Wazhma Ayoub iruns a fashion label of her own named 'Laman Clothing'.
4. Wazhma Ayoubi aims to find her feet in Bollywood
The Afghani beauty hopes to make it to Bollywood some days, as she loves Hindi movies apart from her love for sports.
5. Wazhma Ayoubi's hobbies
Apart from her love for sports and Bollywood, Wazhma loves to travel, and she is also a bike-lover, as she loves to travel around on bikes.
6. Wazhma is an activist as well
Apart from all the glamour, Wazhma is an activist as well, as she has raised her voice against discrimination among people in her own nation.