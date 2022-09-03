Search icon
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Wazhma Ayoubi became an overnight sensation after the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match in Asia Cup 2022. Her pictures began to go viral on social media

During the Asia Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, a mystery girl was spotted cheering for Mohammad Nabi's side, holding the flag of Afghanistan. The girl named Wazhma Ayoubi soon became an overnight sensation as her pics began to go viral all over social media. 

As Afghanistan return to action in the Super 4 stage, here's all you need to know about Afghanistan's 'mystery girl' Wazhma Ayoubi.

All pics courtesy: Wazhma Ayoubi, Instagram handle

1. Meet Wazhma Ayoubi

Meet Wazhma Ayoubi
1/6

Wazhma Ayoubi hogged the limelight after she was spotted cheering for Afghanistan during their most recent Asia Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh. 

2. The mystery girl of Asia Cup 2022

The mystery girl of Asia Cup 2022
2/6

In no time, Wazhma Ayoubi became the talk of the town on social media as fans looked to know more about the 'mystery girl' of Asia Cup 2022. 

3. Wazhma Ayoubi is an entrepreneur

Wazhma Ayoubi is an entrepreneur
3/6

Having shifted to Dubai to focus on her career, Wazhma Ayoub iruns a fashion label of her own named 'Laman Clothing'.

4. Wazhma Ayoubi aims to find her feet in Bollywood

Wazhma Ayoubi aims to find her feet in Bollywood
4/6

The Afghani beauty hopes to make it to Bollywood some days, as she loves Hindi movies apart from her love for sports. 

5. Wazhma Ayoubi's hobbies

Wazhma Ayoubi's hobbies
5/6

Apart from her love for sports and Bollywood, Wazhma loves to travel, and she is also a bike-lover, as she loves to travel around on bikes. 

6. Wazhma is an activist as well

Wazhma is an activist as well
6/6

Apart from all the glamour, Wazhma is an activist as well, as she has raised her voice against discrimination among people in her own nation. 

