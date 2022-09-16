When and where to watch Legends league cricket match between India Maharajas and World Giants

India Legends vs World Giants

The India Maharajas vs World Giants match will take place at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Former India opener Virender Sehwag will lead India Maharajas while World Giants will be led by Jacques Kallis.

With 90 cricketing greats in action the league will take part in 16 matches including the benefit match.

Apart from captain Virender Sehwag, India Maharajas have roped in Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammed Kaif, Parthiv Patel, Ajay Jadeja, Joginder Sharma, Stuart Binny and several other former Indian cricketers.

On the other hand, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Jonty Rhodes, Mitchell Johnson, Herschelle Gibbs and Sanath Jayasuriya are included in World Giants’ squad under the leadership of Jacques Kallis.

Here's all you need to know about the Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas and World Giants

When will the match between India Maharajas and World Giants take place?

The match between India Maharajas and World Giants will take place on September 16.

Where will the match between India Maharajas and World Giants take place?

The match between India Maharajas and World Giants will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the match between India Maharajas and World Giants begin?

The match between India Maharajas and World Giants begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the match between India Maharajas and World Giants live on TV in India?

The match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India Maharajas and World Giants match live streaming in India?

The match between India Maharajas and World Giants live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.