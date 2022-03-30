Pornstar Kendra Lust congratulates Mohammad Shami for his IPL performance, netizens react with hilarious memes

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammad Shami was in sensational form as he helped his team register a win on their debut, over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Shami received plenty of praises from all quarters, although he was in for a surprise he received a congratulatory tweet from American pornstar Kendra Lust as well.

The veteran Indian pacer breathed fire with the new ball as he helped decimate a strong LSG batting lineup, which featured the likes of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey among others.

Shami received plenty of plaudits for his stunning performance, although apart from all of his teammates, and the fans watching the game live on television, American pornstar Kendra Lust also took to Twitter to congratulate Mohammad Shami for his exemplary display.

Netizens meanwhile, couldn't control their excitement as Kendra Lust's tweet for Shami grabbed eyeballs all over social media.

"Absolutely wonderful performance by @mdshami11," she wrote on Twitter.

As soon as desi fans got to know this, they started to share hilarious memes about Shami getting plaudits from one of the most renowned names in the adult industry.

Here's how netizens reacted to Kendra Lust's congratulatory tweet for Mohammad Shami:

Talking about the match, Mohammammd Shami picked up 3 wickets in his 4 over spell, giving away just 25 runs and was subsequently rewarded with the 'Man of the Match' award. The veteran pacer himself revealed in the post-match presentation ceremony that he wanted to keep his line and length like a Test cricket match, without giving any room to the Lucknow Super Giants.

The Gujarat Titans won their first-ever IPL game thanks to Shami's heroics, and will next be seen in action against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 2.