PIL filed in Madras High Court to call-off IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak in India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Madras High Court appealing to cancel the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (March 10) due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in India.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 50 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

The cash-rich tournament is now set for a massive set-back after advocate G Alex Benziger filed a PIL and the appeal likely to come up before a division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy on March 12.

"As on date, as per the website of the World Health Organisation, there was no specific medicine or to prevent or to treat the COVID-19," the petitioner said.

According to reports, the petitioner claimed that he had also sent a representation to authorities not to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct IPL 2020.

A BCCI source confirmed on Monday (March 9) that the IPL will not be affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus. The source also claimed all precautionary measures will be conducted by the board during the 2020 edition of the IPL.

"We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned." a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken," the source added.

The Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has also written an official letter to the Central Government asking them to postpone or suspend this year's IPL amid coronavirus threat.

"I have written to the Centre saying there are IPL matches scheduled to be held in Karnataka, and that Maharashtra has already taken a decision in this regard. We have asked for the Centre’s guidance on what action we should take," Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said.

The opening match is set to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.