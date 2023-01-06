PCB chief Najam Sethi takes a dig at BCCI secretary Jay Shah, cheekily asks him to announce PSL 2023 fixtures

Najam Sethi has taken a dig at Jay Shah.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, for "unilaterally proposing" the ACC schedule for 2023-2024 on January 5.

Shah announced the men's and women's fixtures on Twitter, with a total of 145 matches scheduled for 2023-24. In response to Shah's tweet, the PCB president urged the BCCI secretary to also give the structure and timetable for this year's Pakistan Super League.

"Thank you Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC structure and calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure and calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated," Sethi tweeted.

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

Earlier in the day, Shah revealed that the 50-over Asia Cup will be held in September 2023, although there is no word on who will host the event. Although Pakistan has the hosting rights for the Asia Cup, Shah stated last year that the competition will be moved to a neutral venue because India would not travel to Pakistan.

"Presenting the ACC pathway structure and cricket calendars for 2023 and 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts and passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket!" Shah tweeted.

The Asia Cup 2023 will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and a qualification team. After defeating Pakistan in the final, Sri Lanka became the defending Asia Cup champions in the UAE. Because of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, the tournament was played in T20 format.

With India hosting the ODI World Cup later this year and all competing nations focusing on the 50-over format, this year's Asia Cup will be played in that format.

A total of 145 ODI and T20I matches will be played during the two-year cycle (between 2023-2024) announced by ACC. There will be 75 games in 2023 and 70 games in 2024.

In addition, the Emerging (U23) Asia Cup will be held in July this year in the 50-over format for men and will feature eight teams. The competition will be held in December of the following year, but in T20 format. This year's Emerging Asia Cup for women will feature a T20 tournament with eight teams.

