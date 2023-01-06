WATCH: Hardik Pandya in disbelief as Arshdeep Singh bowls his fourth no-ball in 2nd T20I vs SL

The Indian bowlers bowled 7 no balls as they struggled on Thursday

Team India was defeated by Sri Lanka by 16 runs at the MCA stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5). While chasing a massive target of 207, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav launched a fightback but were unable to prevent India from losing to the Island nation, leaving the series even at 1-1 with one match remaining. While Suryakumar hit 51 off 36 balls, Axar smashed 65 off 31 balls after India's top order misfired once more.

Arshdeep Singh, who had to sit out the first match, returned to India's playing XI for the second match. Arshdeep, dubbed as the death-overs expert, failed to live up to expectations in the second T20I, looking completely lost in a two-over spell in which he conceded 27 runs. In addition to being put to the cleaners by the Sri Lankan hitters, Arshdeep astonished everyone with his no-ball streak.

In total, the top left-arm pacer handed up five no-balls. In the 19th over, the left-arm bowler dismissed the dangerous Dasun Shanaka, who blasted the ball straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav in the deep.

However, the ball was judged a no-ball, and the dismissal was overturned. This was Arshdeep's fourth no-ball of the innings, which stunned India captain Hardik Pandya, who covered his face in rage and sadness.

Sri Lanka reached 49 without losing a single wicket in 5 overs, capitalizing on Arshdeep's bowling disaster. Interestingly, pacer Arshdeep set an unfavorable record by allowing 19 runs in his first over of the 2023 season. Arshdeep Singh has become the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick of no balls in the game's shortest format.

India and Sri Lanka will now square off in the series decider third T20I on January 7.

