PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta shares selfie with Chris Gayle after surprise meeting in US, see pic

Preity Zinta shares selfie with Chris Gayle

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and co-owner of IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) recently shared a few pictures with Chris Gayle after the pair 'bumped into' each other in the USA recently. Gayle, who had previously plied his trade for Punjab Kings didn't play in IPL 2022 but will return in IPL 2023.

According to Preity Zinta, she bumped into Gayle in Atalanta and the Punjab Kings co-owner took to social media to share a couple of pictures with the 'Universe Boss', and by the looks of the they had a lot of 'fun' together, with entrepreneur Paresh Ghelani also spotted with the pair.

All three of them can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the photos, with the Bollywood actress looking beautiful as ever in an ethnic suit, while Gayle looked dapper in a black and white designer t-shirt, which he paired with black pants.

"Weekend surprise. Always fun to bump into @chrisgayle333 and @pareshghelani #Atlanta #Weekend #Desivibe #Ting," wrote the actress on Twitter while sharing the pics from their surprise meeting.

It's no surprise though that Preity Zinta and Chris Gayle share a good bond as the West Indies legend played for Punjab Kings for the past couple of seasons in IPL, however, he decided not to take part in IPL 2022.

Fans certainly did miss the swagger of the 'Universe Boss' and he has already confirmed that he will return to IPL next year, preferably with one of his old franchises, either Punjab Kings, or Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"Next year I'm coming back, they need me! I've represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams. I had a great stint with RCB where I was more successful within the IPL and Punjab, they've been good. I love to explore and I love challenges so let's see what happens," Gayle had said earlier, as per multiple reports.