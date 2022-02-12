IPL mega auction: Preity Zinta drops heartwarming pic with newborn in her arms as she watches live telecast at home

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of IPL franchise Punjab Kings cricket team, missed the IPL Mega auction this year since she recently welcomed her newborn twins. And while Preity may not be physically present at the IPL mega auction, she made sure she tuned into the live telecast of it to stay updated.

On Saturday, Preity Zinta shared a heartwarming photo in which she partially revealed her baby's face while mentioning she will be watching the auction from home.

Alongside the photo, Preity wrote, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let's execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting."

On Friday, Preity had dropped a throwback photo of herself from an IPL auction, while making the announcement that she will not be attending the IPL Mega action this year as she "cannot leave her little ones."

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "This year I'm going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears #iplauction #throwback."

As per the auction scheduled on February 12 and 13, a total of 97 players (up to Set No 11) will be put up for bidding on Saturday. The first six sets comprising 54 names will feature capped players, including the opening set of ten marquee names, with the remaining five sets on the day being uncapped players.

Players 98 to 161 will be up until lunch on Sunday. The accelerated bidding begins after lunch on Sunday, from 162.