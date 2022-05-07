Chris Gayle claims he 'wasn't treated properly', promises to return next season, says 'they need me'

Chris Gayle stated that he wasn't treated properly in recent years in IPL

One of the most high-profile T20 players in the world, and the batsman who still holds the record for the highest individual score in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), Chris Gayle raised plenty of eyebrows when he decided to skip the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

While Gayle's form had dipped in recent years, he has now made a major revelation as he revealed why he chose not to take part in IPL 2022 campaign.

The veteran West Indies player revealed that he felt he wasn't treated properly in recent years in IPL.

READ| IPL 2022: KKR pacer Shivam Mavi concedes FIVE sixes in an over against LSG, video viral

"For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly," he was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"So I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.’ So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft,’ so I left it as it is. There is always going to be life after cricket so I’m just trying to adapt to normality," added the player renowned by his moniker of Universe Boss.

It must be noted that after his dipping form Gayle was benched for a few games by his former IPL side Punjab Kings. However, the veteran who smashed 175 not out vs Pune Warriors confirmed that he will return for the next edition of IPL.

READ| IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler groove to Dhanashree's Balle Ni Balle song, video viral

"Next year I’m coming back, they need me! I have represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title with one of those teams," he confirmed.

Judging by the age and fitness of Gayle, it remains to be seen whether he can attract bids from one of his former franchises or, a new one, next season.

Interestingly, while Gayle's compatriots, Dwayne Bravo and Keiron Pollard have retired from national duty, Gayle hasn't officially retired as of yet. He also continues to feature in T20 leagues across the globe.