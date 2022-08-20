Search icon
He's Messi, Ronaldo of Cricket: Pakistan's Shadab Khan compares Babar Azam to football GOATs

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan can be seen answering a query by former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

He's Messi, Ronaldo of Cricket: Pakistan's Shadab Khan compares Babar Azam to football GOATs
Shadab Khan along with Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his team had visited the Netherlands’ top-tier football club, Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax or AFC Ajax. They had even got a chance to meet some of the high famed footballers.

READ | Team India-Pakistan to faceoff 3 times in 2022: Here's all you need to know

In the videos doing the rounds on social media, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan can be seen answering a query by former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

When introducing his skipper the Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan came up with a bold statement and said that Babar Azam is similar to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Shadab Khan said, 'he's Cristianal Messi of Cricket'.

WATCH:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, and Abdullah Shafique, along with team manager Mansoor Rana were all spotted in the video. Babar and Ajax player Dusan Tadic also exchanged signed t-shirts.

The side will be seen in action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, where they will be facing arch-rivals India on August 28.

The Asia Cup 2022 is set to get underway on August 27th in UAE.

