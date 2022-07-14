Team India-Pakistan to faceoff 3 times in 2022: Here's all you need to know

The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the fiercest in the world of cricket. Fans will get to see 3 India vs Pakistan games in 2022. Read on.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the fiercest in the world of cricket. Due to the disturbed relations between the two nations, they only play each other in big tournaments. That's why, India-Pakistan matches generate a lot of buzz, and cricket fans are in for a treat this year.

In 2022, fans will get to see 3 India vs Pakistan matches in the upcoming months. Yes, you read that right. But how will that happen? Well simply read on to know more.