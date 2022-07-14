Team India-Pakistan to faceoff 3 times in 2022: Here's all you need to know

The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the fiercest in the world of cricket. Fans will get to see 3 India vs Pakistan games in 2022. Read on.
The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the fiercest in the world of cricket. Due to the disturbed relations between the two nations, they only play each other in big tournaments. That's why, India-Pakistan matches generate a lot of buzz, and cricket fans are in for a treat this year.
In 2022, fans will get to see 3 India vs Pakistan matches in the upcoming months. Yes, you read that right. But how will that happen? Well simply read on to know more.
1. India vs Pakistan - ICC T20 World Cup
The biggest game between India and Pakistan in 2022 will be played in the group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022, with the two arch-rivals coming face to face yet again on October 23, at the MCG. The last time India played Pakistan, it was the Green Army who came out on top at the ICC T20 World Cup last year.
2. India vs Pakistan - Commonwealth Games
For the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Cricket has once again been re-introduced into the spectacle, albeit only women's cricket will be played at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The match will be played in the T20 format, and Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's team will face off against Pakistan at Edgbaston on 31st July. BCCI have named a 15-strong squad for CWG 2022.
3. India vs Pakistan - Asia Cup 2022
The two neighbouring nations will also renew their rivalry before the T20 World Cup as they will face off in the Asia Cup 2022 as well. On August 28, Rohit Sharma-led India will write the latest chapter in their long-standing rivalry with Pakistan as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup.