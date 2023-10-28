Headlines

Ind vs Aus: Australia name Matthew Wade captain, check 15-member squad for T20I series against India

Pakistan cricketer Usama Mir makes history as first concussion substitute in World Cup match

Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

Geeta Press trustee Baijnath Aggarwal passes away, UP CM Yogi expresses condolences

India abstains on UN vote calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ind vs Aus: Australia name Matthew Wade captain, check 15-member squad for T20I series against India

Pakistan cricketer Usama Mir makes history as first concussion substitute in World Cup match

Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

8 most profitable films of 2023

8 benefits of eating guava fruit and leaves

8 foods to eat first thing in the morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

12th Fail box office collection day 1: Vikrant Massey's film earns Rs 1 crore despite getting good reviews

Tejas box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer takes slow start, earns Rs 1.25 crore

HomeCricket

Cricket

Pakistan cricketer Usama Mir makes history as first concussion substitute in World Cup match

Pakistan cricketer Usama Mir created history by becoming the first-ever concussion substitute in a World Cup match. This significant development occurred during Pakistan's World Cup clash with South Africa when all-rounder Shadab Khan suffered a head injury.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a groundbreaking moment, Pakistani cricketer Usama Mir created history by becoming the first-ever concussion substitute in a World Cup match. This significant development occurred during Pakistan's World Cup clash with South Africa when all-rounder Shadab Khan suffered a head injury.

The incident transpired in the first over of South Africa's innings when Shadab Khan attempted to run out Quinton de Kock. In the process, he landed awkwardly on his head and shoulder, necessitating immediate medical attention. Shadab lay motionless on the ground, prompting the deployment of a stretcher. However, he displayed remarkable resilience by managing to stand up and walk to the dressing room with his head held upright, initially alleviating concerns of a potential neck injury.

Despite briefly returning to the field, Shadab Khan was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the match and replaced by Usama Mir as a concussion substitute. The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement confirming this decision, saying, "Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab." The match referee approved the substitute request after a thorough assessment by the Pakistan team's medical

Notably, Shadab Khan had been an integral part of Pakistan's World Cup campaign, featuring in all their matches. He had contributed with both bat and ball. scoring 117 runs at an average of 29 25 and a strike rate of 103.53, in addition to his 28 wicket-less overs bowled. Shadab's top score in the tournament was 43.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

Google rolls out fact-check tool for images globally

Tiger 3 actress Michelle Lee reveals challenges she, Katrina Kaif faced in towel fight scene: 'Our towels needed to...'

BAN vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Suriya reunites with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara in Suriya 43; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma join cast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE