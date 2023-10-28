Pakistan cricketer Usama Mir makes history as first concussion substitute in World Cup match

Pakistan cricketer Usama Mir created history by becoming the first-ever concussion substitute in a World Cup match. This significant development occurred during Pakistan's World Cup clash with South Africa when all-rounder Shadab Khan suffered a head injury.

The incident transpired in the first over of South Africa's innings when Shadab Khan attempted to run out Quinton de Kock. In the process, he landed awkwardly on his head and shoulder, necessitating immediate medical attention. Shadab lay motionless on the ground, prompting the deployment of a stretcher. However, he displayed remarkable resilience by managing to stand up and walk to the dressing room with his head held upright, initially alleviating concerns of a potential neck injury.

Despite briefly returning to the field, Shadab Khan was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the match and replaced by Usama Mir as a concussion substitute. The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement confirming this decision, saying, "Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab." The match referee approved the substitute request after a thorough assessment by the Pakistan team's medical

Notably, Shadab Khan had been an integral part of Pakistan's World Cup campaign, featuring in all their matches. He had contributed with both bat and ball. scoring 117 runs at an average of 29 25 and a strike rate of 103.53, in addition to his 28 wicket-less overs bowled. Shadab's top score in the tournament was 43.