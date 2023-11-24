Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

His last appearance for Pakistan was in April of this year during a T20I match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has made the decision to retire from international cricket, effective immediately. Imad, who shared the news of his retirement through a post on social media, has had an impressive career representing Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is as a left-arm spinner and lower-order batsman. His last appearance for Pakistan was in April of this year during a T20I match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," Imad wrote on X.

"I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan.

"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel.

"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage."

Imad was a crucial member of Pakistan's victorious Under-19 World Cup team in 2006, and he later assumed the role of captain for the subsequent edition in 2008. However, it wasn't until 2015 that Imad finally made his debut for Pakistan in a T20I match against Zimbabwe in Lahore. This marked a significant milestone for international cricket in Pakistan, as it had been six years since the devastating attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

Imad's talent and dedication earned him a spot in the T20 World Cup in 2016, where he proudly represented Pakistan. In 2019, he had the honor of captaining the national team in two ODIs against Australia in Dubai, stepping in for the injured regular captain, Shoaib Malik.

Throughout his career, Imad has showcased his exceptional skills both as a bowler and a batsman. In ODIs, he has taken an impressive 44 wickets and scored a commendable 986 runs. Similarly, in T20Is, he has claimed 65 wickets and contributed 486 runs to the team's success. Interestingly, his most outstanding performance with the ball, a remarkable 5 for 14, remains consistent across both formats.

