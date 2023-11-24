Headlines

IPL 2024: Remaining purse of all 10 teams ahead of mini-auction in Dubai

In the upcoming 2024 IPL season, teams participating in the auction will now have an enhanced spending limit of INR 100 crore, as opposed to the previous limit of INR 95 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is fast approaching. On December 19, a mini auction for IPL 2024 will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, where all the teams will engage in a fierce bidding war.

However, prior to this exciting event, on November 26, each franchise will be required to submit their list of retained and released players for IPL 2024. This crucial step sets the stage for the forthcoming auction, as teams strategically assess their current roster and make calculated decisions to strengthen their lineups.

A trading window is currently open, allowing teams to make strategic moves in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent development, the Mumbai Indians have sealed a lucrative cash deal with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, acquiring the talented Romario Shepherd. Additionally, Avesh Khan and Devdutt Padikkal have switched franchises, with Khan moving to the Rajasthan Royals and Padikkal joining the Lucknow Super Giants.

Let us have a look at how the auction purse of each team stands as of now:

Punjab Kings - INR 12.20 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 6.55 crore

Gujarat Titans - INR 4.45 crore

Delhi Capitals - INR 4.45 crore

Lucknow Super Giants -  INR 3.55 crore

Rajasthan Royals - INR 3.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - INR 1.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - INR 1.65 crore

Chennai Super Kings - INR 1.50 crore

Mumbai Indians - INR 50 lakh

