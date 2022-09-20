PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 1st T20I

Pakistan vs England

Pakistan are all set to clash with England in the first T20I of the historic seven-match series on Tuesday, September 20. With eyes on next month’s ICC T20 World Cup, this series will play an important part for both teams to find out their best possible playing XI.

Pakistan are coming into this series after emerging as a runner-up in the Asia Cup 2022. The team’s key batters will be Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, given their blistering form. In the bowling unit, they will welcome Mohammad Wasim Jr, while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah have been in top form.

On the other hand, England lost their last T20I series against South Africa but will look to come up with improved performances. In the absence of injured Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali will lead the Three Lions.

The first T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs England 1st T20I

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales (c), Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shadab Khan (vc)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

England probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (c), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed/Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain/Shahnawaz Dahani.