PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022

In their final Super 12 match, Pakistan will face Bangladesh. Both teams must win if they are to have a chance of qualifying. However, their qualification will also be determined by the results of the other matches. If South Africa loses against the Netherlands, this game will become a virtual knockout, with the winner securing a semi-final berth.

Babar Azam and his team have finally found their rhythm, winning two games in a succession after losing their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe. A stunning win over South Africa may have strengthened their confidence, and they will now be hoping for good fortune on Sunday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, enters this match after narrowly losing to India. Like Pakistan, Shakib Al Hassan's team has a formidable bowling assault led by Taskin Ahmed, with Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud also contributing. Bangladesh has a good chance of beating their Asian opponents if their batters perform well.

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Match 41

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 6th at 9:30 AM IST and 2:30 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

PAK vs BAN Pitch report

The Adelaide Oval’s wicket is a reasonably balanced surface for both bowlers and hitters. During the middle stage of the game, the spinners enter the picture and the fast bowlers discover some initial movement off the surface. Another similar behavior from the surface is expected in this game.

PAK vs BAN Weather report

The temperature is expected to hover around 17°C on the matchday with 54% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Probable XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam / Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

