'Ohh!! I love this man': David Warner gives a thumbs up for Virat Kohli's 'abs' on his workout video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known for being a fitness aficionado. Kohli has led from the front in terms of fitness as he has inspired the young generation. 


Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 11:45 AM IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known for being a fitness aficionado. Kohli has led from the front in terms of fitness as he has inspired the young generation. 

From turning vegetarian to making sure he is always fit for playing three different formats of cricket, Kohli is keeping himself running on the mill.

On Monday, the batsman posted a video on Instagram of him training in the gym and showing off his abdomen muscles. The video was also an endorsement for one 8 innerwear

No days off. @one8.innerwear

While fans praised the captain's dedication and hard work, there was one person who could not resist expressing his feelings for Kohli.

Australian cricketer David Warner seemed to love Kohli’s abs as he wrote, “Oh I love this man. ABS ABS".

As about cricket, after winning the first Test by 130 runs and an innings in juts runs against Bangladesh, the Men in Blue are gearing for the historic pink-ball Test in Kolkata.

The match will be a Day-Night Test in Eden Gardens, Kolkata and will begin from 22 November.

