Trending#

Maharashtra

CJI

PM Modi

Kulbhushan Jadhav

BRICS

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Official: ICC bans West Indies' Nicholas Pooran for 'ball-tampering' during clash against Afghanistan

The Caribbean side won the match against Afghanistan on November 11 to secure the bilateral series 3-0.


Nicholas Pooran

, AFP

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 03:45 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have handed a four-match ban to West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for attempting to ‘change the condition of the ball’ during the third ODI match against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Monday.

“Nicolas Pooran has been handed four suspension points after admitting breaching level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel…,” ICC's official statement said.

“Pooran was charged with violating Article 2.14 of the code, which relates to ‘changing the condition of the ball’ after video footage showed him scratching the surface of the ball with his thumbnail,” it added.

Pooran also admitted the offence on Tuesday and accepted the proposed punishment by the match referee Chris Broad.

Related Photos

'I recall Dhoni bhai's tips': Hat-trick hero Deepak Chahar reveals how MS Dhoni helped him become a better cricketer

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli spotted playing gully cricket with kids ahead of Indore Test against Bangladesh- Watch video

#DhoniWeMissYouOnField: Fans calls for MS Dhoni's return after Rishabh Pant's flurry of errors against Bangladesh

Video clips from West Indies' match on Monday – which the Caribbean side won, to secure the bilateral series 3-0 – clearly shows how Pooran with his thumbnail was scratching the surface of the ball.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox