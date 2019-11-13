Official: ICC bans West Indies' Nicholas Pooran for 'ball-tampering' during clash against Afghanistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have handed a four-match ban to West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for attempting to ‘change the condition of the ball’ during the third ODI match against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Monday.

“Nicolas Pooran has been handed four suspension points after admitting breaching level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel…,” ICC's official statement said.

“Pooran was charged with violating Article 2.14 of the code, which relates to ‘changing the condition of the ball’ after video footage showed him scratching the surface of the ball with his thumbnail,” it added.

Pooran also admitted the offence on Tuesday and accepted the proposed punishment by the match referee Chris Broad.

Video clips from West Indies' match on Monday – which the Caribbean side won, to secure the bilateral series 3-0 – clearly shows how Pooran with his thumbnail was scratching the surface of the ball.