'Offered my services to Rahul Dravid but he...': Former India spinner makes staggering claims about India head coach

Former leg spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan recently made a bold statement regarding Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, in light of the team's recent 2-1 ODI series loss against Australia.

When asked for his opinion on a Twitter post suggesting that Australian captain Steve Smith was superior to Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma in terms of field placement, Sivaramakrishnan made a staggering claim about Dravid.

“Somehow I felt @imkuldeep18 didn't bowl to right field. When Zampa bowled Smith had a very good attacking field set. Again for Agar Smith field setting was perfect.(7 off 3 on side field) Here is where you need experts @LaxmanSivarama1,” a user wrote on the micro-blogging website.

In response, the cricketer-turned-commentator tweeted, “I offered my services to Rahul Dravid and he said that I was too senior to him, to be working under him-with the spinners.”

The leg-spinner had the opportunity to represent India in nine Tests, where he managed to take 26 wickets with an average of 44.03. Despite his moderate performance in international cricket, he proved to be a dominant force in domestic cricket, where he claimed 154 wickets in 76 first-class matches. Currently, he is utilizing his expertise as a commentator for cricket matches, providing insightful analysis and commentary to the audience.

Sairaj Bahutule, a former leg-spinner, currently serves as the Indian spin bowling coach under the guidance of Paras Mhambrey, who succeeded Bharat Arun as the bowling coach. Bahutule's appointment came just before the four-match Test series between India and Australia, which India won 2-1. Despite their success in the Test series, India lost the ODI series by the same margin.

In the third ODI in Chennai, India used three spinners: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite being a little expensive, Axar picked up a couple of wickets, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler with three wickets, and Ravindra Jadeja was economical.

Despite the heroics of the spinners, Australia overcame India by 21 runs in the third ODI on Wednesday to win the series 2-1. After deciding to bat, Australia scored a respectable 269 against India. Adam Zampa (4/45) excelled with the ball as Australia bowled India out for 248 in 49.1 overs. The top-order batters from Australia earned starts but failed to make an impact. Mitchell Marsh led off the game with a run-a-ball 47, while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls.

