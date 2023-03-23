Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Offered my services to Rahul Dravid but he...': Former India spinner makes staggering claims about India head coach

The leg-spinner had the opportunity to represent India in nine Tests, where he managed to take 26 wickets with an average of 44.03.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

'Offered my services to Rahul Dravid but he...': Former India spinner makes staggering claims about India head coach
File Photo

Former leg spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan recently made a bold statement regarding Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, in light of the team's recent 2-1 ODI series loss against Australia. 

When asked for his opinion on a Twitter post suggesting that Australian captain Steve Smith was superior to Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma in terms of field placement, Sivaramakrishnan made a staggering claim about Dravid.

“Somehow I felt @imkuldeep18 didn't bowl to right field. When Zampa bowled Smith had a very good attacking field set. Again for Agar Smith field setting was perfect.(7 off 3 on side field) Here is where you need experts @LaxmanSivarama1,” a user wrote on the micro-blogging website.

In response, the cricketer-turned-commentator tweeted, “I offered my services to Rahul Dravid and he said that I was too senior to him, to be working under him-with the spinners.”

The leg-spinner had the opportunity to represent India in nine Tests, where he managed to take 26 wickets with an average of 44.03. Despite his moderate performance in international cricket, he proved to be a dominant force in domestic cricket, where he claimed 154 wickets in 76 first-class matches. Currently, he is utilizing his expertise as a commentator for cricket matches, providing insightful analysis and commentary to the audience.

Sairaj Bahutule, a former leg-spinner, currently serves as the Indian spin bowling coach under the guidance of Paras Mhambrey, who succeeded Bharat Arun as the bowling coach. Bahutule's appointment came just before the four-match Test series between India and Australia, which India won 2-1. Despite their success in the Test series, India lost the ODI series by the same margin.

In the third ODI in Chennai, India used three spinners: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite being a little expensive, Axar picked up a couple of wickets, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler with three wickets, and Ravindra Jadeja was economical.

Despite the heroics of the spinners, Australia overcame India by 21 runs in the third ODI on Wednesday to win the series 2-1. After deciding to bat, Australia scored a respectable 269 against India. Adam Zampa (4/45) excelled with the ball as Australia bowled India out for 248 in 49.1 overs. The top-order batters from Australia earned starts but failed to make an impact. Mitchell Marsh led off the game with a run-a-ball 47, while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls.

READ| IPL 2023: Big blow for Punjab Kings as star batter fails to get NOC to play in tournament

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Check out Sehri and Iftar timings for March 23, 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.