IPL 2023: Big blow for Punjab Kings as star batter fails to get NOC to play in tournament

The Punjab Kings have suffered a major setback even before the commencement of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. One of their key player has been denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the national cricket board, which means that he will not be able to participate in the league. This news comes as a significant blow to the team's prospects for the upcoming season.

According to a recent report on Cricbuzz, it has been confirmed that Jonny Bairstow, a prominent player from England, will not be participating in the upcoming tournament. This is due to his failure to obtain a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the England and Wales Cricket Board. Bairstow is currently recovering from a leg injury that he sustained in September of last year. Unfortunately, this injury had also prevented him from participating in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which England ultimately won.

However. the ECB has granted clearance for all-rounder Liam Livingstone to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Livingstone, who has recently recovered from knee and ankle injuries, will be joining the Punjab Kings team. During the IPL auction, Livingstone and Bairstow were purchased for INR 11.50 crores and INR 6.75 crores, respectively.

Bairstow was unfortunately unable to participate in England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign and Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand due to multiple fractures sustained from a freak slip on the golf course in September 2022. However, he underwent surgery in October to repair his broken leg and dislocated ankle, and is expected to make a full recovery in just a few weeks' time, according to the latest report.

Livingstone, a 29-year-old cricketer, had a season filled with ups and downs in 2022. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury during the Hundred tournament in the UK, which caused him to miss several games. Additionally, he has been out of action since the Rawalpindi Test last December due to various injuries. However, he has been working hard to get back into shape and was recently seen participating in Lancashire County Cricket Club's off-season training in Dubai.

In other news, Sam Curran, the most expensive purchase at this year's IPL auction, will be joining the Punjab Kings. The team spent a whopping INR 18.50 crore to acquire the services of this talented fast bowling all-rounder. With Curran's addition to the team, the Punjab Kings are sure to have a formidable lineup that will be tough to beat.

The IPL is set to begin on March 31, with the Punjab Kings scheduled to play their first match on April 1 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground in Mohali.

