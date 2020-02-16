NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli's latest post with Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Shami is Twitter's new 'meme material'

Team India skipper on Sunday (February 16) posted a goofy selfie with teammates Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami on Twitter.

Team India are currently prepping for their two-match Test series opener against New Zealand.

"Naya post Sundar dost," Kohli captioned his post on Twitter.

Naya post Sundar dost pic.twitter.com/2ZQ9R9IeSB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2020

However, Kohli's followers on Twitter went absolutely bananas as soon as they found saw the photo and created hilarious memes out of it.

India's three-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI ended in a draw on Sunday (February 16) ahead of the two-match Test series versus the Blackcaps.

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal resumed the batting on the final day at 59/0 and managed to add just 13 runs to the total before Daryl Mitchell sent Shaw (39) back to the pavilion.

Nonetheless, Agarwal did find his form back some-what with the bat and played a 99-ball 81 knock before returning to the dugout retire hurt.

Out of favor Rishabh Pant also played a quickfire innings of 70 runs and smashed four 4s and six 6s on his way.

In the end, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (30*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (16*) guided Indian to the score and the match ended in a draw.