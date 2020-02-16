Trending#

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli's latest post with Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Shami is Twitter's new 'meme material'

Kohli's latest post is Twitter's new favorite 'meme material'


Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 07:40 PM IST

Team India skipper on Sunday (February 16) posted a goofy selfie with teammates Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami on Twitter.

Team India are currently prepping for their two-match Test series opener against New Zealand.

 "Naya post Sundar dost," Kohli captioned his post on Twitter.

However, Kohli's followers on Twitter went absolutely bananas as soon as they found saw the photo and created hilarious memes out of it. 

Here are some of the responses: 

India's three-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI ended in a draw on Sunday (February 16) ahead of the two-match Test series versus the Blackcaps.

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal resumed the batting on the final day at 59/0 and managed to add just 13 runs to the total before Daryl Mitchell sent Shaw (39) back to the pavilion.

Nonetheless, Agarwal did find his form back some-what with the bat and played a 99-ball 81 knock before returning to the dugout retire hurt.

Out of favor Rishabh Pant also played a quickfire innings of 70 runs and smashed four 4s and six 6s on his way.

In the end, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (30*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (16*) guided Indian to the score and the match ended in a draw.