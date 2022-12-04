'Not here...' Rohit Sharma hives a hilarious response to reporter's question on Indian support in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma

India's first-choice players including skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli will return to the national team set up for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh which will begin on Sunday (December 4) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

With just about 10 months left for the 2023 ODI World cup, this series will mark the beginning of India's preparation for the marquee event that will take place on home soil. Ahead of the game, Rohit addressed the pre-match press conference and was at his witty best in the interaction.

Ahead of the match on Sunday, Rohit Sharma took part in the pre-match press conference where he touched upon multiple topics; however, on one occasion, the Indian skipper couldn't suppress his wits as he replied to a question from the reporter. The journalist asked about the difference in crowd support as India prepares to play in Bangladesh; “India get crowd support all over the world…" said the reporter before Rohit intervened, saying “Not here.”

The reporter completed his question saying 'Bangladesh is the only place where India doesn't get crowd support. Many Indian players will play here for the first time. What do you think about that?" Rohit in response expresses belief in his squad and stated they have enough experience to deal with foreign crowds but admitted the supporters in Bangladesh are intimidating.

“The crowd here can be intimidating. They're passionate fans of cricket and they get right behind the team. It is exciting for their team. But for us, yes, lot of guys are coming to Bangladesh for the first time; but that doesn't change a thing. You're used to play in such big crowds when you tour places like Australia and England.

"The crowd there can be intimidating as well. They want to get behind the team, it's the same thing here as well. It's not going to affect our boys, they're used to being under pressure and being challenged,” Rohit stated