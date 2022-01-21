'Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi': Netizens shocked after India survives run-out despite KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant's blunder

WHAT.JUST.HAPPENED...this is what was on everyone's mind when skipper KL Rahul survived a run-out after a miscommunication with batter Rishabh Pant in the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa.

At the Boland Park in Paarl, India lost two quick wickets - Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli - and that brought in Rishabh Pant. However, things did not seem steady between him and KL Rahul.

During the 14th over, Keshav Maharaj was the bowler and Pant had tucked the ball to the left of mid-wicket. Rahul was halfway down when the fielder slid to his left and that forced Pant to abort the thought of taking a single and he also went back to his crease.

However, Rahul had already reached the other end and both batters were on the same side. The throw came to Maharaj, but the bowler failed to collect and the backup fielder was near deep mid-wicket. By the time he could field and return the ball, Rahul ran back to his spot.

It was a great fielding by Bavuma - not-so-great by Maharaj and Phehlukwayo backing up who fumbled. While the Indian captain escaped a run-out he was livid and had a staredown and words with Pant.

WATCH:

A similar incident happened again in the 15th over, but this time Pant was sent back. Seeing the two batters be so confused between wickets has got netizens shocked.

Meanwhile rishabh and Rahul are trying to decide who is going to be next test captain. #INDvSA #KLRahul #RishabhPant https://t.co/D7Dr1oTGk6 — Devashish Gupta (@__iamdev_) January 21, 2022

Rishabh pant is acting like my Ex bulati hai magar jane ka nahi#SAvIND — Riki Ayush (@AyushRiki) January 21, 2022

Rishabh Pant should follow MSD in running between the wickets but he is following the great Kamran Akmal — Amrendra (@Amrendra7Kumar) January 21, 2022

As for the clash, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Rahul along with Dhawan got off to a great start, but after the spinners were introduced, India lost two quick wickets. While Dhawan scored 29 runs, Kohli was sent back for a duck. This is a do-or-die match for India if they want to stay alive in the three-match ODI series.