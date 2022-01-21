IND vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE score: Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen help Proteas win match and series

Live updates of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI at Boland Park in Paarl: South Africa put on an all-round performance as they chased 288 against India at the Boland Park in Paarl. The home team just lost three wickets but put on a demanding show as they even won the three-match ODI series 2-0. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah provided a quick breakthrough to visitors after a 70-run stand between Janneman Malan (91) and Temba Bavuma (35). Malan had also added 132 runs with Quinton de Kock (78) for the first wicket, but Shardul Thakur was the man who got India the early breakthrough.

Earlier, India posted 287/6 in 50 overs. Skipper KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant put scored half-centuries each. The two added 115 runs for the third wicket. In the end, there was a good 48-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur. For the Proteas, Tabraiz Shamsi picked two wickets while Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram Keshav Maharaj got one each. SCOREBOARD

LIVE UPDATES: Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of India's tour of South Africa. The two sides will be facing each other for the second ODI match and India will be looking to bounce back after their first game loss.

Fans can expect a full game between the two sides as the weather is clear for the second ODI. The forecast for January 21, Friday suggests sunny weather conditions and the temperature will hover from 33 degrees celsius to 42 degrees celsius. Rain is unlikely to play a role in the game as the precipitation chances are zero.

The toss saw KL Rahul win and opt to bat first. The skipper made no changes to his side. The Proteas have one change, Sisanda Magala comes in for Marco Jansen to maintain the youngster's workload.

Squads:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

#TeamIndia have won the toss and elect to bat first in the 2nd ODI.



Live - https://t.co/iWvgXYHpzl #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/bvoiR0PIv2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2022

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease. After four overs, the Men in Blue have posted 26 runs without losing a wicket. The Indian captain was even dropped by Malan at gully. The extra bounce from a short of length outside off saw Rahul cut but it got big on him, Malan was close-in and could only get a left-hand on it, but the ball slipped from his hand.

Dhawan has taken charge as he is going a run a ball, while Rahul on the other hand is going at a steady pace. After seven overs, India has scored 45 runs and have not lost a wicket.

50 for the first wicket comes up for India! Good start from the skipper and opening batter as both have picked up the pace and the partnership is also 50 runs now. South Africa on the other side is still aiming to get the first wicket.

WICKET! A fine innings by Dhawan comes to an end. Aiden Markram did the job for the host nation. It was a good catch by Magala at deep mid-wicket. Dhawan slog-sweeps it and hit it sweetly but it wasn't placed for the deep fielder, who moved swiftly to his left and clutches on. Dhawan c Magala b Markram 29(38) [4s-5].

WICKET! Noooo, this was not how Virat Kohli was to play. After struggling to get even one, the Proteas got two quick wickets. Such a soft dismissal and Kohli is gone for a duck. One hand comes off the bat handle and Kohli drove it and he finds cover. Maharaj tossed up on middle and Kohli wanted to go over Bavuma but maybe the ball stopped on him and he couldn't keep it down. Kohli c Bavuma b Maharaj 0(5).

What has happened there? Miscommunication between Rishabh Pant and Rahul. The skipper is livid after escaping the run-out! Has a stare and words with Pant. Proteas on the other hand are also not happy after missing out on a chance to get the set batter out.

After all the blunders, the two batters are trying to steady India's innings and after 21 overs, the Men in Blue have 111 runs on the board after losing two wickets.

50! The attacker Pant has done it again. Smashed his way to reach his half-century. Apart from that iffy moment with Rahul, Pant has counter-attacked superbly. Even the skipper is inching closer towards his half-ton.

Highest individual scores by an Indian WK in SA (ODI):

81*R Pant v SA Paarl 2022

77 R Dravid v SA Durban 2001

65 MS Dhoni v SA Joburg 2013

62 R Dravid v Eng Durban 2003

81* is Pant's highest individual score in ODIs

Third life for Rahul as he was dropped by Markram at a backward point in the 26th over.

50! Skipper KL Rahul has reached his half-century as well. After receiving three lives, this was needed. He and Pant have also put up a 100 runs partnership as they bring India's score to 167 after the loss of two wickets.

WICKET! The first ball after drinks and KL is gone. Rahul leading-edges the flick and van der Dussen moves to his left at a slightly straight mid-wicket position to take it. The Indian skipper shakes his head on the way back to the dressing room. Rahul c van der Dussen b Magala 55(79) [4s-4].

After 32 overs, India has 183 runs on the board. Shreyas Iyer joins Pant at the crease.

WICKET! Not again. Just India losing wicket back-to-back. Soon after Rahul, Pant follows. There is an aggressive celebration from Shamsi as he roars and screams in delight. Then has a consolatory word and a pat for the departing Pant. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter drags the lofted hit but Markram runs in from long-on and slides on his knees to take a good catch. Pant c Markram b Shamsi 85(71) [4s-10 6s-2].

Two Iyers - Shreyas and Venkatesh at the crease. But they too could not do much. It was R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur who managed to take India's score to 287, as the side lost six wickets.

In the second innings, the Proteas openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock started off with a bang. The South African wicketkeeper-batter also smashed his half-century while India is desperate for a wicket.

After 17 overs, South Africa scored 109 runs. Janneman Malan joins his partner and also smashed his half-century. India still searching for their first wicket.

WICKET! India NEEDED it and the man with a golden arm delivered it. de Kock was looking to go hard at everything from ball one, but full-toss swings in late and the batter swings to leg but misses. It hits in-line and it's going nowhere but the stumps. de Kock lbw b Thakur 78(66) [4s-7 6s-3].

WICKET! Missed his century by a few runs, but India needed this wicket. Bumrah bowls out Janneman Malan. This off-cutter grips from a good length on the middle, and beats the inside edge. An outstanding innings comes to an end and Malan gets a standing ovation. Janneman Malan b Bumrah 91(108) [4s-8 6s-1].

WICKET! Just what India needed. Chahal came into bowl and even took the wicket. Bavuma wants a single to leg by working it across the line, but he closes the face of the bat too early. The ball pops a leading-edge back to Chahal and he accepts it gratefully. Bavuma c and b Chahal 35(36) [4s-3].

That's it! Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen stay till the end and win the match by 7 wickets. This victory also helps them win the three-match ODI series 2-0.