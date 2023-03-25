Neither Prithvi Shaw nor Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammad Kaif names this star batter as Delhi Capitals ‘X-Factor’ for IPL 2023

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off in just a few short days. Ten teams will battle it out for the coveted top prize in what promises to be an exciting and action-packed tournament. This year, the cash-rich league will return to its original home and away format, with matches being played across 12 venues in India over a period of two months.

In the history of the IPL, only three teams have featured in all 15 editions of the tournament: the Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings. Despite their impressive track record, these star-studded teams have yet to clinch a single title. However, this year, they are determined to break the curse and emerge as champions.

As the excitement builds ahead of the tournament, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who serves as assistant coach for the Delhi Capitals, has identified a 36-year-old batter as the team's 'X-factor'.

Speaking on a Star Sports show, Kaif revealed that he has chosen Australian cricketer David Warner for the role, citing his impressive track record and status as an IPL legend.

"The team's strength for me, I'll always say, is Warner. He is the kind of player that, whenever he's in form, he can win matches single-handedly. Warner probably never gets the credit he deserves, but he's proven to be a legendary batter in IPL history. He has understood the Indian conditions supremely well. He's been playing in India for a while. So, for me, Warner is the X factor," he said.

Warner, a seasoned cricketer and the third-leading run scorer in IPL history, has been appointed as the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. This decision was made a couple of weeks ago, following the unfortunate news that Rishabh Pant, the previous captain, had been ruled out of the entire season due to multiple injuries sustained in a road accident last year.

Warner joined the Delhi Capitals team during the mega auction last year and has already made a significant impact. As the former captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, he led his team to victory in the 2016 IPL season and is eager to replicate this success with Delhi.

