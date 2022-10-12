'Miyan kya bowling karte hain': Murali Karthik praises Mohammed Siraj, check out his response

Murali Karthik praises Mohmmed Siraj

Murali Karthik praised Mohammed Siraj after the pacer starred in Team India's 7-wicket win over South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series in Delhi on Tuesday. Siraj picked up two wickets, and thus helped restrict the Proteas to just 99 runs.

It was a clinical performance from the Men in Blue which enabled them to win the ODI series 2-1, having lost the first match. Meanwhile, Siraj boosted his credential for selection in India's T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Siraj had replaced Bumrah for the T20I series against the Proteas, after the star pacer was ruled out of the World cup owing to his back injury.

With both Mohammed Shami and Siraj still in contention to replace Bumrah in the 15-man roster, the former is leading the race, although the latter gave a good account of himself in the third ODI.

After India's series win, former India batter Murali Karthik interacted with Siraj in Hyderabadi as he reserved some special praise for the younger.

"Miyan, kya bowling karte hain aap! Sahi bola mein Hyderabadi mein?" quipped Karthik after which Siraj reaffirmed, "Bilkul sir."

The 28-year-old pacer was adjudged the Player of the Series for his excellent bowling against South Africa in the ODI leg. He even stated that he was satisfied with his performances and glad to win the Player of the Series award.

"Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award," said Siraj.