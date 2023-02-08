MS Dhoni shares new Instagram post after two years, posts video of him driving tractor in farm

Former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is not one to remain in the public eye often, usually shies away from social media and refrains from posting any updates on his personal life on Instagram.

After over two years, MS Dhoni has shared a new post on Instagram that is making heads turn over the new skills of the Indian cricket legend. In the new Instagram video of MSD, he can be seen driving a tractor and plowing a field on a farm.

The post of MS Dhoni riding a tractor on a field was uploaded on the evening of February 8, and showed him plowing the field. The now-viral video was captioned, “Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work.”

In just a few hours that it was uploaded, MS Dhoni’s new Instagram post went crazy viral on social media. The video already has millions of views and over 1.5 million likes, as well as 41,000 comments and hundreds of shares.

The former Indian skipper’s last Instagram post dates back to January 8, 2021, which is around 108 weeks old. In the post, MSD could be seen plucking strawberries from his own farm and eating them. “If I keep going to the farm there won’t be any strawberry left for the market,” Dhoni had captioned the video.

Dhoni’s fans celebrated his comeback on Instagram by showering his video with love, with the official handle of Chennai Super Kings and several cricket players also commenting on the post. The video is a clear indication of Dhoni’s love for driving, whether it is bikes, cars, or even tractors!

Dhoni will soon return to the cricket pitch after his hiatus from the sport in IPL 2023, where he will be leading the four-time IPL champs CSK after getting captaincy back from Ravindra Jadeja.

