Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 setback

ne Morkel, the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team, has tendered his resignation, marking the end of his six-month contract, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an official press release on Monday

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Morne Morkel, the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team, has tendered his resignation, marking the end of his six-month contract, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an official press release on Monday.

This development follows the disappointing performance of the team, led by Babar Azam, in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Pakistan, under Morkel's coaching, failed to secure a spot in the knockout stage, managing to win only four out of their nine matches. The PCB, in its statement, refrained from naming Morkel's successor and assured that a decision on the replacement would be made "in due course."

Looking ahead, Pakistan is set to embark on a tour of Australia in December, featuring a challenging three-Test series. As the team grapples with the aftermath of the World Cup setback, the focus now shifts to regaining momentum in the upcoming series

During the World Cup, Pakistan faced a string of defeats, losing four consecutive matches after a promising start. The culmination of their campaign saw an improbable task in the final league stage game against England, where Pakistan needed to chase down a monumental target of 338 runs within 6.4 overs to secure a semifinal spot.

This marks the fifth consecutive occasion at the ODI World Cup that Pakistan has fallen short of reaching the semifinals, prompting intense scrutiny and discussions back home. Renowned former cricketer and World Cup winner, Wasim Akram, attributed the team's lackluster performance to the struggles of the fast-bowling unit, emphasizing the need for improvement in that department.

Adding to the analysis, Mushtaq Ahmed expressed concerns about the spin department, questioning the absence of effective spinners. "Hamare spinners kahan hain?" he lamented during an interview on SAMAA TV, highlighting an aspect of the team's game that requires attention and refinement. The cricketing fraternity now eagerly awaits the PCB's decision on Morkel's successor as the team gears up for the challenges that lie ahead, both on and off the field.

