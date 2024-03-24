Mohammed Shami makes big statement on Shubman Gill’s captaincy ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash, says...

Shubman Gill is all set to make his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League. Today, he'll face his former teammate Hardik Pandya in a highly anticipated match in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill is ready to lead Gujarat Titans for the first time in the Indian Premier League. All eyes are on him as he surprises some players, like veteran bowler Mohammed Shami, who thinks Gill might not have expected to captain so soon. GT will kick off their IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 24 under Gill's leadership, following Hardik Pandya's return to MI.

Shami's remarks show the pressure on Gill as he steps into this role.

'The captaincy came early, and he wouldn’t have expected it; I feel the same. But you had to take the responsibility one day. You have been performing well in past seasons and producing good performances in international cricket, too,' Shami told Cricbuzz.

Gill played a crucial role for GT in their 2022 championship win, scoring 483 runs. In 2023, he not only led Titans to the finals but also won the Orange Cap, scoring a remarkable 890 runs with an impressive strike rate. Shami advises Gill not to feel burdened by the captaincy, to stay calm and patient. 'You don’t have to take too much load over the captaincy, just be normal and have patience. The more you stay calm, the better it will be. You have the responsibility now; you can’t say no', Shami added.

It will be interesting to see how Gill handles his first match as captain.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Squad:

David Miller, Shubman Gill (captain), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier.